Shane Steichen has no additional details on Anthony Richardson's shoulder injury

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had to exit Sunday's victory over the Titans with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return.

While X-rays on Richardson's shoulder were reportedly negative, head coach Shane Steichen had no additional information to share about the young quarterback in his postgame press conference. Steichen noted that he doesn't have any indication of whether or not it's a long-term injury.

“I’ll get more [details] as I get with the doctors and stuff later on,” Steichen said.

Richardson suffered the injury on a designed run. While running it is one of Richardson's clear strengths, he's now been unable to finish multiple games early on in his career due to injury and missed another entirely.

“Yeah, we’ll go back and look at the tape," Steichen said. "I think when you have a dynamic player like him — and obviously one [piece] of his skillset is a runner, that’s what makes him really good. The designed runs — the designed run he got hurt on, we ran something similar to that last week where he popped it for a big one. And then, obviously, this week, he got the shoulder [injury] on that play.

"So, that’s stuff that you’ve got to look at, be smart with. And it’s part of the game. And you don’t want it to happen, for sure.”

Richardson was 9-of-12 passing for 98 yards at the time of the injury. He had taken two runs for 5 yards.

Gardner Minshew came on in relief and finished 11-of-14 passing for 155 yards.

The Colts' next game is against the Jaguars — the team that drafted Minshew back in 2019.