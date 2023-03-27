Shane Steichen mum on potential Lamar Jackson trade

To no surprise at all, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen offered no comment on the potential of trading for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

As Jackson announced Monday that he officially requested a trade from the team March 2, it appears the floodgates have opened for potential buyers of the former unanimous MVP’s talents.

When asked about the topic Monday at the NFL owners’ meetings, Steichen wasn’t budging.

Even if the Colts had interest in trading for Jackson, it would be unwise for Steichen to tip the team’s hand in any way. Considering their need to find a stable option at the game’s most important position, it’s fair to speculate that the Colts will consider the move at some level.

Whether a deal actually gets done is a completely different conversation.

Should the Colts sign Jackson, who was slapped with the non-exclusive franchise tag, to an offer sheet, the Ravens have a chance to match it. If they don’t match it, the Colts have to trade them two first-round picks.

If that hypothetical deal gets done before the 2023 NFL draft, the Colts would part ways with the No. 4 overall pick in April and their 2024 first-rounder.

A potential deal can be negotiated between the Colts and Ravens, but it’s likely the starting asking price is two first-round picks regardless.

On top of that, the Colts would have to sign Jackson to a long-term contract extension. Much of that contract, if not all of it, could be fully guaranteed in the same vein as the Deshaun Watson deal.

It’s difficult to tell at this stage whether the Colts are truly interested in the former MVP, but it does appear he’s unlikely to return to Baltimore unless there’s a change in tune from either side.

