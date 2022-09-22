Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has gotten off to a hot start in 2022, highlighted by his strong performance against the Vikings on Monday.

Hurts finished the 24-7 victory 26-of-31 passing for 333 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 57 yards with a pair of TDs.

On Thursday, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said he’s not surprised at all by what Hurts has been doing.

“He’s continuing to grow every single day, every game,” Steichen said in his press conference. “We saw it in the spring. It carried over into training camp. And we’re in Week [Three] — he knows that — and he played well. And we’ve got to continue to play well individually, collectively, everybody — coaches included. We’ve got a lot of football ahead of us.”

But Steichen and Hurts have now spent over a season together and that shared experience helps the on-field performance.

“The communication — anytime you’re around somebody for a long time, you get to know them. You get to know what he likes, you get to know what he’s good at,” Steichen said. “And that process started whatever it was last year. And now we’re getting into this season, the offseason — all those communications, conversations in the QB room, on the field, in between series, I mean, it just continues to grow and grow. And then you see great growth from him.”

Right now the Eagles look like one of the best teams in the NFC — if not the best. If Hurts continues to make progress, Philadelphia could be in for a strong playoff run this season.

Shane Steichen: I’m not surprised at all by what Jalen Hurts is doing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk