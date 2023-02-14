Shane Steichen’s introductory press conference set Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts will introduce former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as the new head coach Tuesday, the team announced in a press release.

Along with owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard, Steichen will have an introductory press conference Tuesday at around 12:15 p.m. ET. The press conference will be live-streamed on Colts.com.

It was a long and meticulous process, but the Colts finally got their head coach. Steichen has been one of the hottest candidates throughout the entire process, and the Colts now can go get a rookie quarterback as their potential franchise signal-caller.

