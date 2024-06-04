INDIANAPOLIS — ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on his podcast this week that the Colts inquired this offseason about the possibility of trading for Minnesota superstar receiver Justin Jefferson.

Indianapolis reportedly was not the only team to ask about the availability of Jefferson, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

The cost would have been very high.

Astronomical.

Minnesota ended up signing Jefferson to a four-year extension worth $110 million in guaranteed money and up to $140 million overall, making the wide receiver the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL who does not play quarterback.

Indianapolis stopped short of acknowledging its interest.

“He’s a good player,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “Probably 31 other teams tried to trade for Justin Jefferson, but I’ve got no comment.”

Jefferson has 392 catches, 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns in four seasons, and Indianapolis seemed to be in the market for a high-level wide receiver this offseason.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard acknowledged the team tried to trade up for one of the best offensive players in the draft in April, and given that Indianapolis already has young starters at quarterback and offensive tackle, one of the top three wide receivers seems like a likely target.

Arizona picked Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4, the Giants took Malik Nabers at No. 6 and Chicago picked Rome Odunze at No. 9.

Indianapolis ended up taking Adonai Mitchell in the second round.

But it sounds like the Colts turned over every stone in their search for an impact wide receiver this offseason.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Shane Steichen deflects report Colts tried to trade for Justin Jefferson