Shane Steichen confirms Anthony Richardson will miss time with shoulder injury

Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed on Monday that his team won't have its quarterback for at least this week.

Via multiple reporters, Steichen said in his press conference that Richardson will miss "some time" with an AC joint injury. Steichen did not elaborate on a potential timeline for Richardson's return, though it's a possibility Richardson may go on injured reserve.

With Richardson out, Gardner Minshew is set to start for the Colts on Sunday against the Jaguars — Minshew's old team.

Richardson is reportedly set to miss at least a month with his shoulder injury suffered during Sunday's victory over the Titans. Minshew has appeared in all five games, though he's started just one. He's completed 69 percent of his passes for 553 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Richardson has completed 60 percent of his passes for 577 yards with three touchdowns and a pick in four starts. He has also rushed for 136 yards with four TDs.

The Colts will play the Jaguars, Browns, Saints, Panthers, and Patriots before their bye in Week 11.