Shane Steichen will call plays, build Colts offense around QB

The Colts answered one big offseason question on Tuesday when they hired Shane Steichen as their new head coach and Steichen answered a couple of others during his introductory press conference.

Steichen called offensive plays as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator and he told reporters that he will continue to do so in his new job. The identity of the player who will be executing those calls remains unknown as the Colts don’t have a quarterback set to start in 2023 and Steichen said that the offense is going to be designed around whoever the Colts tab for that position.

“Obviously the offense is going to be dictated on who’s playing quarterback,” Steichen said. “That’s how you build the system — what he does well, what are his strengths. But not only just the quarterback, it’s the players, too — what does [Michael] Pittman run well receiver-wise? Tight ends, the backs, Jonathan Taylor, the offensive line, what do they do well? We want to do a hell of a job putting our guys in position to make plays.”

Steichen said that he expects that offense to take on different looks from week to week, but that he is philosophy is always that “we’re gonna throw to score points in this league and run to win.” How well that approach works will have a lot to do with who the Colts ultimately decide on as the leader of their offense.

