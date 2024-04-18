Shane Steichen: Anthony Richardson is in a really good spot, shoulder is feeling good

During the annual league meeting last month, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said he thought Anthony Richardson would be ready for the start of the offseason program after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.

That now has turned out to be the case.

“He’s in a really good spot,” Steichen said in his Tuesday press conference. “Had really good discussions that I’ll obviously keep private, but he’s in a really good spot. His shoulder is feeling good. He should be good to go for practices like we talked about earlier. He will be out there throwing, but we’ll limit — we’ll obviously monitor it, make sure we’re smart with that but he’s in a really good place.”

Steichen noted that while Richardson will likely want to push things, the Colts will keep a watchful eye on the quarterback to hold him back if necessary.

“I mean, he’s a competitor,” Steichen said. “I think most guys that are competitors that want to be great are going to want to push themselves. But again, we’re just going to have to monitor it and then we’ll go from there.”

Richardson was able to play just four games as a rookie before being shut down due to injury. But going into his second year, Richardson has the advantage of already knowing the offense at this point in the offseason.

"Yeah, it’s big. It’s not new for him,” Steichen said. “He’s heard the terminology. Going through those meetings right now, going through it, quizzing and he’s all over it. We’ve got a good foundation going into this offseason and going into the season. So, it’s been good.”

Richardson completed 60 percent of his passes for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in 2023, while also rushing for 136 yards with four TDs.