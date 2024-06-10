Shane Sdao injury update: Texas A&M pitcher leaves Oregon game with apparent arm injury

The injury bug is biting Texas A&M baseball hard right now at the Bryan-College Station Super Regional.

On his 11th pitch, starting pitcher Shane Sdao allowed a two-run home run to Oregon hitter Chase Meggers. Immediately after the home run, Sdao turned around and signaled for the trainers to come out of the Aggies' dugout, and he left the field with the trainers. Relief pitcher Brad Rudis was brought in to replace Sdao.

Sdao entered the game with a 5-1 record and a 2.61 ERA in 48 1/3 innings with 55 strikeouts and nine walks. He had also collected two saves. Sdao allowed three straight hits but was able to pick off Oregon leadoff hitter Mason Neville for the only out he recorded.

Rudis allowed back-to-back home runs to the next Oregon hitters to help erase an early 1-0 lead the Aggies had gotten in the top of the inning. Texas A&M lost star player Braden Montgomery to a lower-leg injury on a slide at home on Saturday, a 10-6 victory in Game 1.

Shane Sdao injury update

Sdao left after facing just three hitters and recorded one out for the Aggies in his start. His final batter was Meggers, who slammed a two-run home run to right field to give Oregon a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

His short outing follows an outing for ace Ryan Prager, where he allowed six runs and recorded just five outs in Game 1. Reliever Chris Cortez threw 5 2/3 innings on Saturday, striking out a career-high 10 hitters. Evan Aschenbeck recorded a five-out save for the Aggies.

The left-handed pitcher went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on six hits, to go along with six strikeouts and three walks in a 9-4 victory over Louisiana in the regional round last weekend. That was his first outing since May 18.

