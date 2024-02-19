Shane Rose: Show jumper cleared for competing in a mankini

Shane Rose (middle) won silver in the team event with Australia at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Australian show jumper Shane Rose has been cleared after a review for competing in a mankini.

Equestrian Australia (EA) said the three-time Olympic medallist had not breached their code of conduct.

Rose, 50, was stood down from competing after wearing the outfit at the event at Wallaby Hill near Sydney on 11 February.

"Shane has reflected on the incident and has apologised," said EA chief executive Darren Gocher.

"He understands the high standards expected of everyone involved in our high performance programme.

"With the matter now resolved, Shane and his team-mates are looking forward to continuing to focus their attention on qualifying for the Paris Olympics."

Fancy dress was encouraged at the competition, with Rose also wearing a gorilla costume and a Duffman outfit from the Simpsons. The nature of the "community event" was taken into consideration at the review.

EA also considered that Rose had already made a public apology, which he had posted on social media, later deleting the post to de-escalate the issue.

He also took to social media to thank people for the support that he had received following the incident.

"I'm pleased that the Equestrian Australia review has been completed and I have been reinstated and allowed to continue my campaign towards the Paris Olympics Games," Rose said.

"The support and interest in this story has been like nothing I have experienced before.

"Now it is time to focus on the job ahead and try to get Australian equestrian in the media for a more positive reason, an Olympic Gold Medal."

The governing body's statement added that they would "work with clubs and stakeholders to assess minimum dress standards for future events" and to review the "education models" for its high performance programme.

A sponsor of the Wallaby Hill event has also pledged to give a mankini to all spectators at next year's edition and donate 100 Australian dollars to support men's health for every spectator who wears it.

Rose won team eventing silver at the 2008 and 2020 Olympics and bronze in 2016.