Shane Ray works out for Cardinals

The Cardinals worked out former Broncos pass rusher Shane Ray, Howard Balzer reports.

Ray played for Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in Denver.

The Broncos made Ray the 23rd overall choice in 2015.

Ray, 26, played 49 games with 11 starts in his four seasons in Denver, making 14 sacks. His best season came in 2016 when he made 48 tackles, eight sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

The Ravens cut him out of the preseason.