Shane Lowry’s golf equipment at 2024 PGA Championship
A complete list of the golf equipment Shane Lowry is using at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky:
DRIVER: Srixon ZX5 MkII (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 70 TYX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (18 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 X shaft
IRONS: Srixon ZX Utility (3), ZX5 Mk II (4) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 X shafts, ZX5 MkII (5), ZX7 Mk II (6-PW), with KBS Tour X shafts
WEDGES: Cleveland RTX6 (50, 54 degrees), RTX ZipCore Full Face (58 degrees), with KNS Tour Custom X shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Z
BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 1.0 (putter)