Shane Lemieux carted off at Giants practice

Shane Lemieux Giants closeup 2020

Giants G Shane Lemieux was carted off the field at practice on Thursday after suffering an apparent injury.

Lemieux is expected to be a key cog of the Giants' offensive line in front of third-year QB Daniel Jones.

Along with Lemieux, Andrew Thomas, Nick Gates, Wil Hernandez, and perhaps Matt Peart are on track to be the starters on the O-line.