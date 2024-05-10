Shane Knobloch named First Team All American by USA Lacrosse Magazine

With the 2024 lacrosse season over, USA Lacrosse Magazine released its list of the top players in Division I on Thursday. Rutgers was well represented, as Shane Knobloch was named a First Team All-American and ranked among the top three players at his position.

In his final season at Rutgers, Knobloch continued to be a human highlight reel. He added 29 goals and 11 assists to his resume in 14 games. For just the second time in his career and the first time since the 2022 campaign, Knobloch reached the 40-point mark. As Rutgers posted a 7-7 record, he was critical to their success. With his latest accomplishment, the New Jersey native also made history.

On Thursday, Knobloch became the second four-time All-American in program history. He joined Tom Sweeney, who earned All-American honors each year from 1977 to 1980.

𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧!#RUMLax midfielder Shane Knobloch was recognized by @USALacrosseMag as one of the nation’s top players

📰: https://t.co/8kqiyMdCEq pic.twitter.com/CAKK7PrQWM

— Rutgers Men’s LAX (@RUmlax) May 9, 2024

While Kbobloch is preparing to begin his PLL career with the Carolina Chaos, he is turning the page on a member college career. In 60 games for Rutgers, he scored 98 goals and recorded 49 assists. During his time at Rutgers, Knobloch was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021 and an All-American in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

His latest achievement provided a reminder of how good he was at Rutgers and why he will be missed next year at Piscataway.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire