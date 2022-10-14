Guardians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 2 live score, updates: Guardians, Yankees tied 2-2 in 9th

With their ace set to take the mound today after a rainout Thursday pushed things back a day, the Cleveland Guardians look to even their American League Division Series with the New York Yankees at a game apiece.

Former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber gets the ball for Cleveland in Game 2, which is scheduled to start at 1:07 Friday afternoon. The right-handed Bieber delivered a strong start in the team's Game 1 win over the Rays in the Wild Card series.

The Yankees opened up the ALDS with a 4-1 win Tuesday in Game 1. The Guardians enter the second game in hopes of getting their offense going. Through three postseason games, the Guardians have scored just four runs, courtesy of three home runs.

Guardians squander threat in ninth

Top 9th: The Guardians had a scoring threat of their own but couldn't convert. Myles Straw reached via a walk and Steven Kwan reached via an error by Anthony Rizzo, putting runners on the corners with two outs for Amed Rosario. Clay Holmes, though, induced an inning-ending ground ball.

Emmanuel Clase escapes bases-loaded jam in eighth inning

Bottom 8th: The Guardians and Yankees are headed to the ninth inning still tied 2-2. But the Yankees just about broke the game wide open.

With James Karinchak on the mound, the Yankees loaded the bases with two outs. Manager Terry Francona didn't wait for the ninth to bring in closer Emmanuel Clase, who got Kyle Higashioka to ground out to Jose Ramirez at third base to end the inning. Karinchak was at 29 pitches when he was pulled.

Aaron Judge strikes out for fourth time

Bottom 7th: Aaron Judge just registered his fourth strikeout of the day. Amasingly, it's his fourth four-strikeout postseason game against Cleveland in his career. He did it three times during the five-game, 2017 ALDS.

Shane Bieber's day is done, Trevor Stephan records key out

Bottom 6th: It's a bullpen game from here. After the Yankees pulled Nestor Cortes, Shane Bieber was taken out with two runners on and two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Trevor Stephen recorded one of the biggest outs of the game in relief, striking out pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter with the potential go-ahead run at second base.

Bieber's final line: 5 2/3 innings, two earned runs, four hits, seven strikeouts.

Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario ties it with solo home run

Top 5th: All during the regular season, the Guardians were a lineup built on contact and base running. In the postseason, it's been almost all power.

In the top of the fifth, Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario belted a solo home run (416 feet) to center field to tie it 2-2.

Five of the Guardians' six postseason runs have come via the home run. It's now a new ballgame, deadlocked at 2-2.

Nestor Cortes makes highlight reel play to possibly take away at least one run

Top 4th: The Guardians, now trailing 2-1, loaded the bases with two outs for Myles Straw. Straw hit a ball back up the middle that took a high hop. Cortes made a tremendous play to snag it as he fell to the ground, turned around and tossed what was basically a grounder to first baseman Anthony Rizzo. It's possible the Yankees infield would have fielded it and simply stepped on second base for the final out, but regardless, it's a missed opportuntity to close the gap for the Guardians

Andres Gimenez cuts Yankees lead in half with RBI single

Top 4th: The Guardians are on the board. With two on and two out, Andres Gimenez hit a single to right field that scored Josh Naylor from second base.

Earlier in the inning, Naylor reached via an infield single but came up hobbling with an apparent right ankle/foot injury. It's the same ankle on which he had major surgery last season.

Shane Bieber escapes jam in third inning

Bottom 3rd: Shane Bieber had to labor through a heavy-trafficked third inning but escaped unscathed. With two runners on, Bieber struck out Stanton for the second out. Josh Donaldson then hit a line drive to left field that was caught by Kwan via a shoe-string catch, saving at least one and possibly two runs.

Bieber is at 55 pitches through three innings. Eli Morgan is already warming in the Guardians bullpen.

Since notching two hits to begin the first inning, the Guardians offense hasn't mustered anything against Cortes.

Giancarlo Stanton hits two-run home run, Yankees lead ALDS Game 2 2-0

Bottom 1st: With two outs and a runner on first, Shane Bieber peppered the low-and-away corner to Giancarlo Stanton. With a full count, Bieber went high-and-outside, and Stanton muscled it out to the short porch in right field to put the Yankees on top 2-0.

The Guardians will again play from behind, this time against Nestor Cortes.

Steven Kwan opens Game 2 with a bunt, but Guardians rally comes up empty

Top 1st: Rookie outfielder Steven Kwan stole a hit on the very first pitch of the game. With Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres playing back, Kwan sent Nestor Cortes' first pitch that way with a nicely-placed bunt that went for a single. Amed Rosario followed with a single through the right side, but Jose Ramirez popped out and Oscar Gonzalez lined a ball to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who easily stepped on first base for a double play that couldn't be avoided.

What is the schedule of ALDS games between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees?

Here is the schedule of games:

Game 2: Guardians at Yankees, 1:07 p.m. Friday on TBS

Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88) vs. Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44)

Game 3: Yankees at Guardians, 7:37 p.m. Saturday on TBS

Game 4: Yankees at Guardians, 7:07 p.m. Sunday on TBS, if necessary

Game 5: Guardians at Yankees, 7:37 p.m. Monday on TBS, if necessary

Who is calling the Cleveland Guardians game?

Here is who TBS has calling the Guardians vs. Yankees series:

Bob Costas

Ron Darling

Lauren Shehadi

Is there a Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees live stream?

Yes. The Guardians and Yankees will be streaming on any platform that offers TBS, like Hulu Live or YouTube. The game will also live stream on Sling TV in the U.S. and on Sportsnet NOW in Canada.

Cleveland Guardians ALDS tickets on sale now

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) are on sale now on the Guardians website at https://www.mlb.com/guardians/tickets/postseason?partnerId=club-top-nav

Playoff history between Cleveland and New York

Cleveland has slayed the Yankees in the postseason before. The two teams have met in the playoffs five times since 1997, with the Yankees winning three, including eliminating Cleveland in 2017 and 2020.

Cleveland defeated the Yankees in the 1997 Division Series on the way to the World Series and again in 2007 before losing to the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS.

The Yankees defeated Cleveland in the 1998 ALCS.

