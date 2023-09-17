Shane Beamer is wrong about moral victories. South Carolina football should savor Georgia loss

ATHENS Ga. — After South Carolina football's 24-14 loss to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, coach Shane Beamer was visibly frustrated, significantly more than he was after the Gamecocks were blown out by North Carolina in the season opener.

"We've been here before unfortunately at 1-2, but I think (with) our guys, there's no moral victories," Beamer said. "Nobody's sitting there patting themselves on the back because we've played Georgia to a 10-point game. There's a lot of disappointment because we gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game, and we didn't get it done."

Beamer's message is a common one among college football coaches, and leaning into moral victories can certainly lead to complacency. But Beamer is wrong about South Carolina's performance against Georgia (3-0): If there has ever been a moral victory that should be celebrated, this is it.

Georgia is not Clemson or Tennessee, both highly ranked teams with clear weaknesses when the Gamecocks beat them in 2022. The Bulldogs are a different beast entirely. They have brought in a top five recruiting class every year since 2017, including a 2023 class that features four five-star players. They won back-to-back national championships, becoming the first team to do so in the College Football Playoff era. They haven't lost a regular-season game since 2020.

That's all without factoring in South Carolina's role in the matchup. The Gamecocks, who trail the all-time rivalry 55-19-2, suffered the widest margin of defeat in series history in 2022, losing 48-7 as the team watched fans depart en masse after halftime. On Saturday, every fan in Sanford Stadium was glued to their seat as South Carolina put on the most competitive game the field has seen since Georgia beat Mississippi State by seven points in 2020.

South Carolina undoubtedly made mistakes that cost them a victory, but teams of Georgia's caliber excel at forcing errors. The Gamecocks had 11 penalties for a loss of 73 yards. Tight end Trey Knox dropped a pass that would have been a third-down conversion, and Spencer Rattler threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter as the team desperately tried to get into scoring position. Those issues, while costly, would not have had nearly the same impact against a lesser opponent. Beating Georgia demands perfection, and there is a reason so few teams have accomplished the feat.

Losing is not the end of the world for South Carolina. This is not a program trying to build a College Football Playoff resume, nor contend for an SEC title. The Gamecocks are in the middle of a rebuild centered on Beamer's recruiting acumen, and that process has a firm timeline with only two of his classes currently on campus.

More importantly, the process is working. Some of South Carolina's best offensive line snaps against Georgia were with freshmen Trovon Baugh and Tree Babalade in the lineup. Freshman Jalon Kilgore, who started at safety, logged five tackles and the first tackle for loss of his career. Freshman cornerback Judge Collier played limited snaps but went head to head with Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers with no hesitation.

REPORT CARD VS. GEORGIA: South Carolina grades vs. Georgia: Gamecocks get overall A- despite loss to No. 1 Bulldogs

The victory is seeing those pieces come together, enough to play the No. 1 team and two-time defending national champion to a 10-point game a year after losing by 41.

"One of the sayings around our program is 'Stay in the fight,' " Beamer said. "Our guys stayed in the fight today. They gave us a chance to win all the way throughout the fourth quarter. I am more convinced than ever of what kind of team we can be."

Follow South Carolina football beat reporter Emily Adams on X @eaadams6 and subscribe to The Greenville News for exclusive Gamecocks content: https://subscribe.greenvilleonline.com/offers.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Shane Beamer is wrong. South Carolina football should savor Georgia loss