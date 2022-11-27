Shane Beamer sends shade ESPN’s way after South Carolina stuns No. 8 Clemson
Good wins often bring celebration. Great wins take that jubilation to a whole new level.
Great wins over your in-state rival? That calls for some good-natured ribbing.
South Carolina fans, players and staffers had plenty to brag about after Saturday’s 31-30 win over No. 8 Clemson in a game played at Memorial Stadium.
Head coach Shane Beamer offered a few memorable social media moments after the game. A Twitter post from Beamer that threw some shade at ESPN was particularly popular among fans.
Beamer — in response to a GamecockCentral Twitter post that showed everyone on ESPN “College GameDay” predicted a Clemson win — simply offered the wave emoji. His tweet had over 15,000 interactions as of Sunday morning.
— Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) November 26, 2022
Moments later, Beamer succinctly responded to ESPN host Marty Smith’s query.
“Remember when Shane Beamer got asked about his players giving up,” Smith asked via Twitter, referencing a reporter’s question Sept. 17 after a 48-7 loss to Georgia dropped the Gamecocks to 1-2 on the season.
“I do,” Beamer said in his response to Smith.
— Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) November 27, 2022
Beamer’s official postgame remarks offered praise for Clemson, and for head coach Dabo Swinney in particular.
“That’s a championship-level team that we just beat,” Beamer told reporters. “Tons of respect for him and what he’s about. I told him in that handshake we played our ever-living-you-know-what off because we knew what it would take to beat these guys. I am so, so, so, so, so, so, happy for our fans. I know how important this rivalry is. ... I know how important this game is to so many people in this state.”
Pretty good way to spend a Saturday night ….
Have some fun #GamecockNation
And yes , the Christmas tree is already up in the Beamer house !! pic.twitter.com/Fc4ZwIuTgp
— Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) November 27, 2022
Waking up this morning like …… https://t.co/LoYJe9khh6
— Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) November 27, 2022
There's no give up in this @GamecockFB team pic.twitter.com/PifYuHbOGS
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 27, 2022