Shane Beamer says South Carolina football needs to play its newcomers. Why isn't it happening?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer offered a familiar refrain after the Gamecocks' 41-20 loss to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

"These young freshmen, I know you're all tired of me saying it, we've got to play them more," Beamer said. "Tyshawn Russell, Nyckoles Harbor, we have got to play them more."

It's nearly an exact repetition of the quote Beamer has given after every loss by South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 SEC) this season. At face value, it's certainly true: Of the 27 freshmen in South Carolina's No. 16-ranked 2023 recruiting class, 15 traveled to Tennessee (4-1, 1-1), but only four recorded stats on offense or defense.

Harbor, a five-star receiver, has one catch on the season. Four-star DT Xzavier McLeod has taken almost no defensive snaps outside of the Furman game. Cornerback Judge Collier, who appeared in every previous game, didn't see the field against the Vols despite injury concerns with starter O'Donnell Fortune.

South Carolina's transfers haven't made the impact the team hoped either. Western Kentucky TE transfer Josh Simon has just eight catches through five games and offensive tackle Sidney Fugar, a Western Illinois transfer, didn't play a snap against Tennessee. UAB edge transfer Drew Tuazama did not even make the trip to Knoxville despite traveling for both North Carolina and Georgia.

Mario Anderson, a Newberry transfer, led South Carolina in rushing yards with 101 against the Vols, but Beamer was even hesitant to commit to him as the starter going forward. The returners at running back, Dakereon Joyner and Juju McDowell, combined for five yards Saturday.

"He started the game, but every game's different," Beamer said. "He's the guy we rode tonight and he started for a reason and did a nice job ... Juju got in there a little bit and whatnot as well, so we're kind of by committee right now."

The team's personnel choices are even more confusing because of its injury issues. South Carolina currently has seven offensive lineman out of practice, and three different defensive linemen left the Tennessee game at some point due to injuries. The Gamecocks have also been without star receiver Antwane Wells for the last two weeks because of a foot injury.

GAMECOCKS VS TENNESSEE: Report card: South Carolina football coaches get D in loss to Tennessee

South Carolina was forced to start freshman Trovon Baugh at right guard alongside Tree Babalade at left tackle with senior guard Jakai Moore out with a shoulder injury, and the pair certainly made rookie mistakes. The offensive line gave up six sacks and eight tackles for loss, but quarterback Spencer Rattler still said postgame that he thinks the freshmen are the best starters for the unit.

"I think those are the two right guys for those spots," Rattler said. "They make a lot of big plays, and obviously still have a lot to clean up just like all of us, but I believe in those boys."

The current system of throwing freshmen out for a play or two while bemoaning their lack of playing time is untenable, and there isn't much time left to figure things out as the team heads into three straight SEC games, including two on the road at Missouri and Texas A&M.

As South Carolina enters its open week, the coaching staff has a decision to make for the second half of the season. The Gamecocks either need to commit to giving their young talent experience at the expense of immediate results, or they need to let those players develop off the field and try to reach bowl eligibility with their veterans.

Follow South Carolina football beat reporter Emily Adams on X @eaadams6 and subscribe to The Greenville News for exclusive Gamecocks content: https://subscribe.greenvilleonline.com/offers.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football needs depth. Only Shane Beamer can fix that