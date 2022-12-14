Shane Beamer reacts to MarShawn Lloyd’s departure from South Carolina

The South Carolina football team is managing transfer portal departures ahead of the Gator Bowl.

Marshawn Lloyd is among the biggest Gamecock players who’ve decided to leave the team, announcing his plans to transfer on Monday via social media.

Head coach Shane Beamer said he spoke with Lloyd the Tuesday after the win over Clemson and had a good conversation at the time.

“Could not have been more positive,” Beamer said. “We had a fantastic conversation and things were absolutely fantastic.”

After that, something changed.

Lloyd went home to Maryland and ultimately made the decision to leave. Beamer added that he spoke with Lloyd and his mother for “a long time.”

“Some things in his mind changed that I was not aware of, or that we didn’t talk about that day” after the Clemson game, Beamer said. “Wish him well.”

Lloyd was South Carolina’s most productive offensive weapon before he sustained an injury against Missouri. He finished the season with 749 total yards and 11 offensive touchdowns in nine games.

Beamer acknowledged that the team’s departures as a whole reflect the current nature of the transfer portal in college football.

“It’s tough out there, guys,” Beamer said.

Lloyd isn’t the only key offensive player to depart through the transfer portal. Jaheim Bell announced his decision to transfer last week and has since landed at Florida State. Austin Stogner decided to transfer back to Oklahoma.

For Beamer, though, there is now ill-will toward the players who enter the transfer portal.

“Try to leave on good terms and wish them well,” Beamer said. “I don’t mean this in a negative way, but I don’t spend a whole lot of time worrying about the guys that aren’t here. We’ve got a bunch of really special young men in this program right now that are here and excited to get back to work.”