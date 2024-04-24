Shane Beamer, Gamecocks football land second Class of 2026 commitment

South Carolina football received its second verbal commitment in the Class of 2026 on Wednesday.

Linebacker Rodney Colton from Newnan, Georgia, pledged to play for head coach Shane Beamer. On3 was the first to report the news. Colton joins quarterback prospect Landon Duckworth, who committed to USC in August, for the Gamecocks’ 2026 class.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound rising junior is the No. 12 linebacker in the nation, per 247 Sports Composite rankings. South Carolina offered him a scholarship on April 20. He chose USC over offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, East Carolina and Appalachian State.

“As soon as I got down there I knew what it was,” Colton told On3.

South Carolina football recruiting class of 2026