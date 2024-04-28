Shane Beamer fires back at ‘lazy narrative’ around Saints QB Spencer Rattler

Why did Spencer Rattler fall all the way to the New Orleans Saints in the 2024 NFL draft? The former South Carolina and Oklahoma passer was once the highest-rated pro style quarterback recruit in the country, but a difficult college career meant his experience thus far didn’t go as planned.

Commonly projected to be a third round draft pick, Rattler wasn’t selected in the first two days of this year’s event. When he was still on the board early on the third and final day, network panels covering the draft tried to explain his fall. Some pointed to his less-than-flattering depiction on a Netflix documentary when he was a high school student. Others suggested he had a poor work ethic, bad attitude, or other character concerns.

And that rubbed Rattler’s coach the wrong way. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer fired back on social media.

“Such a tired, lazy narrative. And bullcrap. None of the NFL teams that called me said that,” Beamer wrote on Twitter, in response to a report attributed to ESPN’s Pete Thamel citing the above concerns. “And any team that thinks that clearly hasn’t done their research.”

Beamer said that he was proud of how Rattler handled adversity at Oklahoma before transferring to South Carolina, and that there was no greater proof of his growth and strength of character than Rattler’s teammates twice voting him a team captain.

“He’s a great person, great player and some team is getting a future starter today,” Beamer added. A couple of hours later, the Saints made the call and selected Rattler in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He’s landed in a great spot to prove his coach right.

