Shane Beamer claps back at national pundit after Duke’s Mayo Bowl criticism

After pocketing a Duke’s Mayo Bowl win and being doused with mayonnaise on Thursday, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer clapped back at a national media member who didn’t approve of the activity.

CBS Sports college football writer Dennis Dodd late Thursday morning criticized the idea of a mayo bath, scoffing via Twitter at the idea that “a condiment being poured on an adult male passes for programming.”

“When we have the discussion about bowl relevance, I’ll start right here,” Dodd added on social media.

Seven hours later, Beamer commented back at Dodd with quite the reply.

“What’s it like being so miserable all the time ? For a sport you “cover” @dennisdoddcbs,” Beamer wrote. “…Praying for you I still remember back in July at SEC Media Days when you said the CEILING for our team was 2 wins …Keep bringing that expert “analysis” Happy New Year #FindSomeJoy”

The Gamecocks’ first-year head coach’s tweet received 276 replies, over 1,000 retweets and nearly 4,000 likes in its first 10 minutes.

Prior to the contest, the mayo bath had been arranged for the winning coach of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Beamer led South Carolina to a 38-21 win over Mack Brown’s North Carolina squad, making him the recipient of the condiment dumping. Beamer took it all in good fun, which included a $10,000 donation to a charity of his chioce.

Plenty of others showed support for Beamer as well.

“We were on someone’s lawn @mikegolicjr @Taylor_McGregor,” tweeted play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff, who was calling the game on ESPN with Mike Golic Jr.

South Carolina made a bowl for the first time since 2018 and won a bowl for the first time since 2017, ending the year with a 7-6 record.