Shane Beamer adds Georgia Tech transfer Kyle Kennard for South Carolina football defensive line

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football bolstered a major area of need on Friday, landing a transfer commitment from Georgia Tech defensive end Kyle Kennard.

Kennard, a junior from Atlanta, made six starts for the Yellow Jackets in 2023 and led the defense in generating negative plays. He finished with 54 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks plus an interception and two forced fumbles.

The 6-5, 238-pound edge rusher also took an official visit to Florida State before committing to the Gamecocks. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in the class of 2020 but is rated a four-star transfer by 247Sports.

Kennard is South Carolina's second transfer addition on the defensive line, joining Pittsburgh defensive tackle DeAndre Jules. The team has seven confirmed incoming transfers for 2024, headlined by star Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders.

Jordan Strachan, who is out of eligibility, was the Gamecocks' leading edge rusher in 2023 with seven tackles for loss and four sacks, and the team finished with an SEC-worst 21 sacks. South Carolina's pass rush was the only unit in the conference to record fewer than 140 sack yards.

The Gamecocks (5-7, 3-5 SEC) missed a bowl game this year for the first time under coach Shane Beamer, and 17 players from the 2023 roster have entered the transfer portal. South Carolina has lost three starters — wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., running back Mario Anderson and kicker Mitch Jeter — as well as top backup receiver O'Mega Blake. The portal officially opened Dec. 4 and closes Jan. 2. It will open again April 16-30.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Kyle Kennard: South Carolina football adds Georgia Tech transfer