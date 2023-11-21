Shane Beamer addresses South Carolina football futures for Spencer Rattler, Xavier Legette

COLUMBIA — The writing is on the wall for South Carolina football's Spencer Rattler, who officially accepted an invitation to the prestigious Senior Bowl on Monday.

The senior quarterback technically has another year of eligibility he could choose to use in 2024. Though he was evasive about his future Tuesday before the Gamecocks (5-6) face Clemson (7-4) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network), a wry smile and the acceptance suggest that Rattler is likely headed to the NFL Draft.

"I'm focused on this game on Saturday obviously. I've got to take care that first since it could be my last time out there, but you never know. I've got another year of eligibility," Rattler said with a grin. "But no, I'm ready to just play out there with my team, finish out strong and just have a good time."

The Gamecocks have seen multiple NFL scouts visit the program since preseason, and coach Shane Beamer said he's often heard praise about Rattler's maturity in 2023. South Carolina saw 12 different offensive lineman receive an injury designation throughout the season, and every starting wide receiver missed at least a half with an injury.

"One thing that has impressed these NFL teams so much about Spencer is is this season and how he's handled some of the adversity around him — injuries, youth, whatever you want to call it," Beamer said. "I've had NFL general managers texting me that they're even more impressed with Spencer Rattler after this year than they were, regardless of anything he's done on the field."

Star wide receiver Xavier Legette also received an invitation to the Senior Bowl and has been projected as a first-round selection in multiple early NFL mock drafts. Legette, who is in his final year of eligibility, currently ranks No. 7 nationally in receiving yards and has the second-most single-season yards in program history with 1,187 in 11 games.

Legette entered the season considered the second-best receiver on South Carolina's roster behind top returner Antwane Wells Jr., but he immediately asserted himself as Rattler's favorite target in 2023 as Wells grappled with a foot injury.

"He made himself into the player that he is," Beamer said. "He was patient, continued to work, never caused a single issue with anything. He does everything right, and it's a great example for all of our players that when you work really hard, do things right on and off the field and treat people the right way, good things happen. That's him to a T."

Beamer said he hasn't spoken with either of his offensive stars about the future beyond presenting them their Senior Bowl invitations, but he said he has no hesitation trying to facilitate opportunities and advocate for them at the next level.

"There's guys that I've been having some conversations with a little bit during this week with senior night coming up because we have some guys that are going to walk in the ceremony that also have eligibility, and Spencer is one of them," Beamer said. "Anybody that wants to ask about our players, I'll always be honest with NFL teams and help our guys as much as possible ... The best thing our guys can do is go play well on Saturday night, and the rest will take care of itself."

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football QB Spencer Rattler on future including NFL