Shane Battier Joins PE Firm Garnett Station as Senior Advisor

NBA veteran Shane Battier has joined private equity firm Garnett Station as a senior advisor, the company announced Monday. Battier, who served as the head of analytics and basketball development for the Miami Heat until 2021, will work with the firm’s portfolio businesses to optimize organizational design and use data-based decision making to improve operations.

“Shane’s expertise in implementing data analytics and enhancing organization structure to achieve actionable results will be critical in the continued success of our brands,” Alex Sloane, co-founder and managing partner of Garnett Station, said in a press release.

Battier currently is a board member of Authentic Restaurant Brands, a Garnett Station holding, which operates four casual restaurant brands. Garnett Station’s overall active portfolio consists of 20 brands of casual and quick-serve restaurants, car washes, pet groomers, a roof repair firm and the largest franchisee of Planet Fitness, according to the asset manager’s website. The firm has $2.2 billion in assets under management.

In addition to his work with Garnett Station, Battier has served on the board of Arctos Sports Partners, digital marketing firm YEXT and special purpose acquisition company BOA, which took hospitality firm Selina public. He is widely known for his 13-year career in the NBA and for being a star player at Duke University.

