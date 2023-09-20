Shanahan's one-liner perfectly sums up 49ers playing on short week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Fresh off an exciting Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers have a quick turnaround to prepare for their Thursday night home opener against the New York Giants.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about the challenges of preparing for a game in a short week, and his response included a hilarious quip modified for a general audience.

"It's weird, we're throwing two days into one day, as a coaching staff, we throw two days into one day," Shanahan said. "So it's kind of a…I'm at a loss for words when I can't swear up here. It's a something-show, as we do it, but then it's about retaining it when it slows down. Like we gotta put em' all [the players] through it, we just throw it all at them. We go and walk through it twice, we go watch it, and then it will slow down tonight when they leave, but that's usually about sleeping and catching up, and tomorrow, when you get to the hotel, is when it's normal even though it's not."

“It’s a [something] show.”



Kyle Shanahan shares insight on the scramble preparing for a Thursday night game 😅 pic.twitter.com/watq5cqZ1O — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 19, 2023

Shanahan also shared that there is an advantage to playing in the evening, despite it being a short week, citing the ability to spend the day reviewing the wave of information that is thrown at the players in such a short period of time.

"I always love that Thursdays are night games because I think it's important on the day of the game to review your whole week," Shanahan added. "Which is the day before, on all the stuff that came in so you don't hesitate in the game."

The 49ers are among the seven teams who will have to deal with playing on a short week multiple times this season, with a Thanksgiving showdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.

San Francisco is 3-3 in Thursday night games since Shanahan took over in 2017, and will look to extend its win streak to two games after defeating Seattle in Week 15 last season.

