Shanahan uses stat to sum up 49ers' tough test vs. Ravens' defense

The 49ers will face one of their biggest challenges on Christmas Day when they take on the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium in Week 16.

And even though the NFC's top team knows the AFC-leading Ravens are a worthy foe, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reminded them this week.

"Different team, same mindset, so same mentality it kind of seems like on film," tight end George Kittle told reporters of the Ravens on Friday. "They're going to -- I don't want to say bully, [but] they're going to bring it every single play. They're going to be physical.

"One of the cool stats Coach Shanahan showed us is that [Baltimore is] the number one defense in the first quarter of the NFL because they kind of come out there are surprise you with how they're just going to hit you in the face, and I respect the hell out of them for that."

The Ravens' defense has allowed the fewest first-quarter points per game this season with 1.8. The next-closest team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, with 2.4 first-quarter points allowed per game. San Francisco's defense ranks No. 10 with 3.8.

Comparatively, the 49ers' offense has thrived in the first quarter this season. The unit's 6.6 first-quarter points per game ranks No. 3 in the NFL -- behind Baltimore (6.9) and the Dallas Cowboys (7.7).

The statistics make for what should be an electric start to Monday's game, and Kittle knows it will be a tough matchup. From the linebacker duo of Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen to Baltimore's elite pass rush, the 49ers' offense has its work cut out for it.

"I think they've got a lot of really talented players," Kittle said of the Ravens' defense. "... They're prepped and ready for this game, and it's going to be a fun one for us."

