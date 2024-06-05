Shanahan stymies Hershey in PIAA girls lacrosse first round

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The opening round of the PIAA girls lacrosse state tournament featured a handful of District III vs. District I matchups, with Hershey visiting Shanahan as the nightcap in 2A.

Despite hanging with the Eagles early and tying the game at three in the first quarter, Hershey eventually fell 13-7 to Shanahan to end their season. The Trojans ended the season as the third place finisher in District III.

