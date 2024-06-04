Shanahan has matter-of-fact reaction to Aiyuk's minicamp absence originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was not around for the voluntary part of the 49ers’ offseason program.

That all changed on Tuesday, when the 49ers opened their mandatory minicamp.

And because Aiyuk is under contract for the upcoming season, he is now subject to approximately $100,000 in fines for deciding to skip this portion of the offseason program.

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Aiyuk is going through “contract stuff” with the 49ers. But in the past, other 49ers who have sought new contracts attended the mandatory minicamp.

“To me, that doesn’t change at all,” Shanahan said. “You find when guys are in those situations whether they come or not. Some guys come because they want to avoid a fine, and some guys don’t. But regardless, it doesn’t change anything.

“We know what the process is. We know what the business part is, and that’s just how they decide how they want to handle this thing.”

#49ers Kyle Shanahan on WR Brandon Aiyuk not being at mandatory minicamp 👇 pic.twitter.com/BjalYYoKIi — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 4, 2024

In each of the past four years, the 49ers signed George Kittle, Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa to lucrative contract extensions. Each of those players attended the mandatory minicamp while going through at-times-contentious contract talks.

Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams were the only players who did not attend mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. Williams was excused to attend his daughter’s graduation, Shanahan said.

Williams is expected to arrive Wednesday for the remainder of the minicamp.

Aiyuk is seeking a long-term extension to replace the one-year, $14.1 million contract he is currently set to make during the upcoming season.

