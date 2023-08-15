Shanahan: Lance did ‘some good things' vs. Raiders
On Monday Kyle Shanahan talks to the media about Trey Lance's performance against the Raiders.
On Monday Kyle Shanahan talks to the media about Trey Lance's performance against the Raiders.
Trey Lance got the start vs. the Raiders and made plenty of mistakes.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
