Shanahan isn't concerned about 49ers' rest disadvantage in 2024

The main takeaway from the 49ers’ 2024 NFL regular-season schedule were the multiple rest disadvantages San Francisco will encounter.

For the second season in a row, San Francisco will face four teams coming off of their respective bye weeks and is the only team dealing with this slate.

In talking to reporters on the first day of OTAs on Tuesday, coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t too concerned about the unfavorable ordering of games.

“I never really think about it. We have four [games with opponents] coming off a bye,” Shanahan told reporters. “I was like, ‘Wasn’t that what we had last year?’ I don’t know what we had last year, but I feel like we had a lot last year, too. So, I try not to think much of it.”

"I'd rather it be a different way, but there [are] a lot of things that could be worse."



San Francisco fared reasonably well last season with the same circumstances, going 2-2 against teams coming off a bye.

However, one of those two wins, against the Jacksonville Jaguars, came when the 49ers were coming off of their bye as well.

Shanahan simply isn’t losing any sleep over rival teams being better rested. Instead, he is just accepting the schedule for what it is, making do with the cards his team was dealt.

“I mean, I know what our preference would be,” Shanahan concluded. “You never know whether it affects you or not until you get there. There [are] lots of things that go into the year and lots of things that can hurt you on the schedule. I'd rather it be a different way, but there [are] a lot of things that could be worse, too.”

San Francisco finished its last regular season 12-5 in the same scenario.

While hoping to hoist the franchise’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy come the end of the 2024 season, the 49ers have proven they aren’t too rattled against teams afforded more time off during a given week.

