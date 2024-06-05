Shanahan impressed by ‘fun' early connection between Purdy, Pearsall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' offseason workout program is well underway, and quarterback Brock Purdy already has formed some chemistry with one of his newest offensive weapons.

Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall benefitted from plenty of work with Purdy during organized team activities, and coach Kyle Shanahan is taking notice during mandatory minicamp.

"It's been fun to watch both of them," Shanahan said Tuesday of Purdy and San Francisco's first-round draft pick. "I know Brock doesn't always get to watch how the route gets there, but he knows when guys end up in the right spot and they catch it. That's where quarterbacks get comfortable, and I think he can fill that with Ricky right away.

"I mean, [Pearsall has] been getting to the right spot and when he has made mistakes, he understands it and corrects it. I think that's why those guys are going to have a lot of fun working together.”

Shanahan is loving the immediate connection he's seen between Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall 👏 pic.twitter.com/3er5HoEfZl — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 4, 2024

With Jauan Jennings missing part of OTAs and Brandon Aiyuk absent altogether, Pearsall received extended practice reps with his new quarterback and made the most of it.

Now that Jennings is back with the team after signing a contract extension that keeps him with San Francisco through the 2025 NFL season, Pearsall and "Third-and-Jauan" figure to be competing for the bulk of the 49ers' No. 3 receiver snaps.

"Yeah, he's doing a good job," Shanahan said of Pearsall. "He's got really good hands, so he’s rarely going to have a drop. We're getting him a lot of reps. He's getting a lot of different routes, trying all the positions and we’ve been really impressed with how he started off."

It's no surprise Pearsall and Purdy have clicked right away, either. The two faced each other in high school, where Pearsall recognized Purdy's talent right away.

"[Purdy] was definitely under recruited for the offers that he was given, man," Pearsall told 95.7 The Game last month. "He should have definitely been a high recruit from the things he was putting up ... But being a guy that played against him, I got to see it. I saw the talent and expected it from him."

It's only a matter of time before the 49ers Faithful get to see the Purdy-to-Pearsall connection on the field. But for now, they'll simply have to take Shanahan's word for it.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast