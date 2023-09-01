Shanahan hopes Bosa will be at 49ers practice next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 2023 NFL season officially opens one week from Thursday, and the league’s top defensive player still has yet to report to his team.

Nick Bosa’s holdout in search of a contract extension now leaks into Friday of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan hopes to see Bosa back on the practice field next week. But he doesn’t have a deadline for when Bosa needs to report to be able to play Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I don’t,” Shanahan said Thursday when asked by KNBR’s Tom Tolbert and Ray Ratto if he had a date in mind. “I’ve never had to make that decision before. I won’t make that until I see him. I’m going to do everything I can to hope that he plays against Pittsburgh, but I can’t make that decision until you see a guy out there.

“Hopefully we get a chance to get him into practice next week. If he is, that’ll make it a much easier decision for us.”

The 49ers held a light practice Thursday in Santa Clara. The players will get the next three days off and return Monday where they’ll ramp up for a full week of preparation for their Week 1 clash against the Steelers.

San Francisco will be thrilled if Bosa joins the team Monday. But even if he doesn't and the holdout continues, Shanahan has no concerns about Bosa's physique.

“I think he’s been in [great] shape since he was two-and-a-half years old,” Shanahan said. “He continues to work at it. I know he’ll be in shape. I know he’ll be ready to go. It’s just when he gets here, making sure he’s into football shape and we don’t do anything to jeopardize not having him later [in the season].”

Bosa is about to get paid. The 49ers want to pay him. But if he doesn't work out a contract extension this weekend, time is running out for him to be Week 1 ready.

