Shanahan explains why Oliver started for 49ers vs. Raiders
Shanahan explains why Oliver started for 49ers vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Shanahan explains why Oliver started for 49ers vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Trey Lance got the start vs. the Raiders and made plenty of mistakes.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Sunday's 49ers vs. Raiders game.
With their repeated injuries at quarterback, Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that he was in contact with Philip Rivers about stepping in late last season.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
Regardless of how Trey Lance responds to a challenge to be consistently accurate in the pocket, or how fast Sam Darnold can master the 49ers' scheme, Purdy is the guy.
Purdy's clearance for camp arrives weeks head of his projected recovery schedule from UCL surgery in March.
Gore played his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco and officially retired with the 49ers in 2022.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down all the latest from NFL training camps.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski join forces to recap preseason week one and give their takeaways and biggest surprises before diving into quarterback draft strategy and how to approach quarterback in a Superflex league.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie kicks off Week 19 with his waiver wire suggestions.
Andy Behrens wraps up his sleeper series for 2023 fantasy football drafts with the wide receivers!
The NASCAR Cup series stages its annual double-header with the IndyCar series this weekend, with both running on venerable Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Another star will leave leave Paris Saint-Germain.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.