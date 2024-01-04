Shanahan explains mindset Williams needs entering 49ers' Week 18 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

With the NFC’s No. 1 seed locked up and a divisional playoff game on the horizon, the 12-4 49ers are resting key players against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium in Week 18.

San Francisco is prioritizing the health and well-being of its stars and doesn't want to risk losing players to injury.

However, Trent Williams, in particular, is someone that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t want to regress over potentially another multi-week absence, meaning the left tackle should expect to suit up Sunday until further notice.

“I don’t think it’s good for anybody to take two weeks off,” Shanahan told reporters Wednesday. “Not at all. You should see how Trent was when he came back after a month off or three weeks. It’s not good. But we’ll see how the game goes and everything. His mindset this week is he’s got to be ready to play.”

"His mindset this week has got to be that he's getting ready to play."



Shanahan explains why Trent Williams' preparation won't change for Sunday’s game pic.twitter.com/uisxRKnCgX — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 3, 2024

Williams missed two full games on the season due to a high ankle sprain sustained in a 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 and was not 100 percent healthy when returning in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As Williams is 35 years old, Shanahan believes that a pause in action may do more harm than good at this point in the season.

Nonetheless, Shanahan is not treating the 49ers’ practice any differently during the week of their regular-season finale, which he mentioned when discussing the practice plan for quarterback Brock Purdy, who will sit against the Rams.

"We're treating this as a normal week," Shanahan explained. "So this is a normal Wednesday this time of year, which means we go half-speed on everything. We don't do anything full speed this time of year on a Wednesday.”

Kyle Shanahan states Brock Purdy will sit against the Rams on Sunday and Sam Darnold will start pic.twitter.com/je8X3pVPDF — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 3, 2024

Opposite of Shanahan’s handling of Williams, Shanahan is giving Sunday off to MVP candidates Purdy and Christian McCaffrey. The coach already has confirmed that Sam Darnold will be under center in Week 18.

Williams on Wednesday was selected to play in his 11th NFL Pro Bowl, joining eight of his 49ers teammates.

The veteran tackle means a lot to San Francisco, and Shanahan is making sure he's full-steam ahead for the playoffs.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast