Shanahan 'even more impressed' with Purdy after watching Week 3 film

Coach Kyle Shanahan was impressed by quarterback Brock Purdy’s performance after the 49ers’ 30-12 win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night at Levi’s Stadium, but that appreciation rose even more after watching the game film.

Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is known for his blitzing ways, and that’s exactly what he dialed up for Purdy and the 49ers' offense. The poise and adjustment by the second-year signal-caller is what impressed Shanahan the most.

“After watching the film, I was even more impressed than I felt after the game,” Shanahan said via conference call on Friday. “I thought he hung in there, made a few mistakes and had a hell of a game.”

With an over 80-percent blitz rate by the Giants' defense, Purdy wasn’t the most accurate in the first quarter of the game. The quarterback only completed five of his 11 attempts for 68 yards giving him a 65.7 rating.

Then Purdy settled in, adapting to the pressure given to him by the Giants. In the second quarter alone, Purdy showed significant improvement completing nine of his 12 attempts for 89 yards, one touchdown and a 123.3 rating.

The Iowa State product finished the night with 25 completions on 37 attempts for 310 yards, two touchdowns and a 111.3 rating.

Maybe Purdy’s most important statistic was zero turnovers.

Shanahan added that it wasn’t just Purdy adjusting to the blitz, but the entire offense as a unit. Going forward this game will be a valuable resource to play more sound facing the blitz.

“We missed a number of blitz pick-ups where we had some free hitters in space,” Shanahan said. “I think that made us struggle and always makes it harder with accuracy because you’re going to get the balls tipped if you throw it right, so you have to avoid those things.”

Now with a few extra days to rest and recover, the 49ers set their sights on the Arizona Cardinals who will visit Levi’s Stadium on Sunday October 1.

