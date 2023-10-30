Shanahan will discuss Wilks possibly coaching from 49ers' sideline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks spent the 49ers’ first eight games calling the shots from the coaching booth.

That could change when the 49ers return from their bye week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 12.

“That’s something we’ll discuss this week, just the two of us,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday.

“If he feels it’ll help him, that’s something we’ll try. But we haven’t done that, yet.”

The 49ers’ two previous defensive coordinators, Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans, called games from the sideline.

Both provided high energy and were often seen celebrating with players after good defensive plays.

Wilks, 54, was on the field as Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator in 2019. When he was with Carolina, he called games from the booth.

“It just takes the emotion out of the game for me, where I can always try to stay ahead of the down,” Wilks said in August.

“I prefer in the box. And another reason why I prefer to be in the box is because of the level of coaching on the field. I have a great level of trust that things are getting done down there.”

The 49ers on Sunday gave up 400 total yards in a 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Joe Burrow 28 of 32 pass attempts — including 19 in a row — for 283 yards and three touchdowns.

