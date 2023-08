Shanahan believes he ‘let Trey down' after 49ers trade former No. 3 draft pick

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan meets with the media after the preseason finale to discuss the Trey Lance trade to the Cowboys and why he believes he "let Trey down."

