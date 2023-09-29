Shanahan admittedly more comfortable with Purdy than previous QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Kyle Shanahan confirmed what became increasingly obvious.

He trusts second-year quarterback Brock Purdy more under center than any of the previous signal-callers he's had in his six-plus seasons with San Francisco.

Shanahan joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Thursday, where he was asked directly if his comfort level in Purdy is the highest it's been in a 49ers quarterback.

"Yeah, I would and he's earned that," Shanahan said. "Each game you get more and more comfortable with him. You understand his thought process, he's a great guy to talk to. When he does make a mistake, he knows why he did. There's not much random stuff and it's really easy to get on the same page with him."

Even as early as last season after Purdy took over as QB1 in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, it became clear that Shanahan had a lot of trust in the seventh-round rookie.

Whether it be taking deep shots down the sideline, the aggressiveness on fourth downs, or dialing up creative play calls for the 23-year-old, it was no secret that Shanahan immediately trusted Purdy as much if not more than previous quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

The 20-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 11 regular- and postseason games between 2022 and 2023 as QB1 is evidence as to why.

Purdy continues to reward Shanahan for his early faith in him and it's paying off big time for a 49ers team that is firing on all cylinders.

