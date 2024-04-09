Shams: Phoenix Suns sign Isaiah Thomas for rest of season, completing comeback
Former Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas has made his way back to the NBA, with the Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting that Thomas will sign a rest-of-season deal with the Phoenix Suns after a successful run with Phoenix in recent weeks as the 2023-24 season winds down.
“In his 12th NBA season, Thomas completed two 10-days – providing the Suns backcourt depth, strong leadership and vet presence in (the) locker room,” writes Charania. In the 4 games the former King in the Fourth has played in this stint with the Suns organization, IT has logged 1.3 points and 0.5 assists per contest.
Shooting a crisp 50.0% from beyond the arc, Thomas’s game may be a bit rusty with him shooting just 25.0% from the floor overall. But we imagine the Little Guy bumping those averages up a bit as the Suns inch closer to the postseason.
