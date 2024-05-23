Shams: NC State star DJ Burns Jr. is down 45 pounds ahead of NBA draft

Former NC State center DJ Burns Jr. told Shams Charania of The Athletic this week that he has dropped 45 pounds since the conclusion of his season with the Wolfpack.

Burns burst onto the national radar after helping lead the Wolfpack to their first ACC tournament championship since 1987. They became the first double-digit seed (10) to win the tournament after reeling off five wins in as many days.

The group continued its run in the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Final Four for the first time since 1983. After a dominant run, Burns seemingly wasted no time and immediately hit the gym to prepare for the 2024 NBA draft.

He is seeing the fruits of his labor.

“He was listed at 275 pounds when he finished the season in college,” Charania said Wednesday on FanDuel TV. “I saw him at the pro day yesterday. He looked totally different. I talked to him afterward. DJ Burns told me he lost 45 pounds in the last 6 1/2 weeks. He said he is doing cardio workouts at 5 a.m.”

DJ Burns says he lost 45 pounds in the last six and a half weeks preparing for the NBA Draft😱📈 First reported by @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/CYN0ayUN01 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) May 22, 2024

Burns was voted the ACC tournament MVP and to the 2024 NCAA Tournament All-Region team after averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 62.5% shooting from the field. He erupted for a season-high 29 points in a win over Duke in the Elite Eight.

The fifth-year senior proved dominant during their run, with his size and ability to bully opponents in the paint. His performance on the court and his outgoing personality quickly made him and the Wolfpack fan favorites around the country.

Burns isn’t projected to be drafted but will have the opportunity to showcase himself in team workouts and interviews after his agency pro day. He appears to be off to a good start following his weight loss.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire