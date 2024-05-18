Shams: LeBron James won’t leave the Lakers if another team drafts Bronny James

Although most people expect LeBron James to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers, even though he will likely opt out of his contract this summer, the question is if there would be a price to pay for L.A.

There has been speculation that the price could be having to use a draft pick to select his son Bronny in next month’s draft. While the younger James showed some encouraging signs at this week’s draft combine in Chicago, plenty of people are still skeptical that he has what it takes to succeed at the next level right now.

There is talk that if another team drafts the younger James, his father could join that same team. But according to NBA insider Shams Charania, that will not happen.

What are the chances LeBron goes to whatever team Bronny is drafted to??? @ShamsCharania chimes in 🔊@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/xvjRT9zJWF — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 17, 2024

“It would not surprise me in the coming weeks if a team does reach out to Rich Paul or anyone else around Bronny James or anyone else who has any idea or LeBron James himself and says, ‘Hey, if we draft Bronny James, would you come as well, LeBron?'” said Charania. “And the answer to that is going to be no as of right now. That’s not a given. That’s not something that’s going to be preordained.”

The younger James struggled mightily this season as a freshman at the University of Southern California. The hope is that in the right development environment as a member of the G League, perhaps he could develop into at least a serviceable NBA player within a few years.

There has been a report, however, that whichever team ends up with him could see a major financial windfall.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire