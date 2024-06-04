Shams: Lakers are zeroing in on JJ Redick as frontrunner to be head coach

For the last few weeks, there has been lots of noise about JJ Redick being the favorite to become the Los Angeles Lakers’ next head coach. He seems to have sharp instincts for the game of basketball, but he has never been a head coach or even an assistant coach at either the NBA or college level.

Multiple reports have indicated that Redick is the favorite to land the job and that his hiring could even be inevitable. Now, insider Shams Charania has given a somewhat more substantial account of how close he is to being hired.

Via The Athletic:

“The Los Angeles Lakers are zeroing in on JJ Redick as the front-runner to be the franchise’s next head coach, league and media industry sources told The Athletic,” wrote Charania. “No final decision has been made yet, and the Lakers still have steps remaining in their head-coaching search process, league sources said. But the indications are strong that Redick is their leading choice at this stage.”

Charania did add that New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego has had two interviews with the Lakers and that they have been impressed with him.

However, the franchise seems to strongly believe Redick is the best candidate it has right now.

“The Lakers have been seeking a coach who has the potential and staying power to be their head man for now and the long-term, as someone who will command the locker room and hold players accountable, as well as tirelessly gameplan and provide a level of structure and organization, according to those sources. It’s believed the franchise views Redick as the candidate who can check those boxes, those sources said. “Sources have described Lakers officials as “infatuated” with Redick and his potential as a coach.”

Since Redick is currently an analyst with ESPN, most expect an announcement about his hiring to come after the end of the NBA Finals — if he is indeed the Lakers’ choice.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire