Shams: Detroit’s Jerami Grant a ‘top trade target’ for Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics reportedly have their eye on a certain Motor City forward, according to The Athletic’s resident NBA insider Shams Charania.

That forward would be one Jerami Grant, who signed with the Detroit Pistons this past offseason, turning down a comparable offer in terms of compensation from his previous team for a bigger role with the Pistons. He was also reportedly sold on the idea of playing for a Black coach and general manager in Dwane Casey and Troy Weaver, according to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III; “I was a Black man before I was a basketball player,” related Grant.

So despite Detroit's uncertain path back to relevance, Grant wants to be there, and given the three-year, $60 million contract the Pistons gave him, it appears they want him there as well. The Syracuse product is putting up career numbers in his new home, too. Grant is logging 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.3% from 3, and would slide almost seamlessly into the hole left by Gordon Hayward's departure. https://twitter.com/CelticsLab/status/1367490387456188423

A two-way player who would be closer to the age curve of the team's two star wings of Jaylen Brown (24) and Jayson Tatum (23) at just under 27, any trade for the Portland native would likely require multiple first-round picks and young players. But given all the positives noted above, it could very well be a deal worth making, assuming Detroit could be convinced to part with Grant in the first place -- no minor assumption, that. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?SC=kFOjh2XV1F-1182516-8380&autoplay=on&V=2&format=json [lawrence-related id=47331,47311,47305,47291] [listicle id=47261]

