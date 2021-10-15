Shams Charania: Blazers at risk of losing Damian Lillard

The organization probably feels like it’s gone well so you have two different sides to this and I think rival teams still believe he will be moved, it’s just a matter of time and one player that Philadelphia has monitored throughout the last few months and I think it will continue and the ball will continue to be rolled is Damian Lillard with Portland. I think there’s going to be a light going into this upcoming NBA season on the future of Damian Lillard and if Portland gets off to a rough start, like, I’ll tell you guys this if they’re not improved under Chauncey Billups this year, they risk losing Damian Lillard long term.

Source: Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Damian Lillard (rest), Anfernee Simons (right thumb sprain), Tony Snell (right foot sprain), Nassir Little (left hamstring strain) and Cody Zeller (nose fracture) are all OUT out for Friday’s preseason finale versus Golden State – 5:44 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers say Damian Lillard is once again getting the day off for the preseason finale tomorrow at Golden State. – 5:44 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

2021-22 preseason #CrystalBasketball grades for the Portland Trail Blazers:

5. Larry Nance Jr.: 5.89 (0.43 up)

4. Jusuf Nurkic: 6.0 (0.08 down)

3. Norman Powell: 6.22 (0.3 up)

2. CJ McCollum: 7.44 (0.02 down)

1. Damian Lillard: 10.0 (0.31 down)

nbamath.com/crystalbasketb… pic.twitter.com/dhSl3E2LKK – 1:30 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

FiveThirtyEight released its player projections and the Blazers four net positive players on the roster: Dame, CJ, Roco, Nurk. The model gives Portland an 82% chance to make the playoffs. Direct your beef to @JADubin5. He hates your favorite player, not me

projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2022-nba-predi… – 12:59 PM

Story continues

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Until the Blazers figure out how to play defense and how to run this new offense, expect Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to combine for 55-60 per night to prevent this team from falling into a hole early. In other words, business as usual.

Portland has a lot of work ahead. – 12:46 AM

Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

Great @wnba finals game. Both teams played great… series even ! – 11:29 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Damian Lillard said he probably won’t play at Golden State on Friday. Not 100 percent sure. – 7:48 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

“That was an ass whoopin’.” – Damian Lillard following the Blazers’ 119-74 loss at Phoenix on Wednesday.

Sums it up.

#RipCity – 7:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 93, #Blazers 60 at end of 3rd.

Yes, this one got beyond ugly.

Damian Lillard 12 points (1-of-6 on 3s). Blazers 9-of-29 from deep.

#Suns 15-of-36 from 3. Five guys in double figures with four being reserves Landry Shamet (12), Johnson and Nader (11 each) and McGee (10). – 6:47 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Blazers’ starting lineup is intact for today at Phoenix: Lillard, McCollum, Powell, Covington and Nurkic.

Game just started. – 5:15 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Starters

Suns: Payne, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton

Blazers: Lillard, McCollum, Powell, Covington, Nurkic

Monty said everyone was available pregame as of the time we talked to him. Would guess that means Chris Paul is resting. – 4:29 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Blazers today in Phoenix will start what likely will be opening night lineup:

PG- Damian Lillard

SG- CJ McCollum

SF – Norman Powell

PF- Robert Covington

C – Jusuf Nurkić – 4:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Damian Lillard is playing today, too. #Suns #Blazers – 3:50 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Chauncey Billups says he wants to start his usual lineup today in Phoenix – Lillard, McCollum, Powell, Covington, Nurkic – but is not yet sure if CJ (ankle) and Powell (hip) are cleared to go. – 3:46 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Injury report for Wednesday’s game in Phoenix has Lillard available, McCollum/Powell/McLemore probable, Simons (thumb) questionable and Little (hamstring)/Snell (foot)/Zeller (nose) out. – 10:11 PM

Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

👀 New music video for “Right One” featuring @LilTunechi and @MozzyThaMotive dropping soon. A real movie! 🎥 🍿

👓 by @oakley

🎧🔊 Stream the full album here: music.empi.re/differentonlev…

#DameDOLLA #FrontPageMusic pic.twitter.com/Ns13V7HoZX – 7:28 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Damian Lillard said today that he would play in at least one of the Blazers’ final two preseason games. He missed Monday’s game against Sacramento simply to rest after a long week of hard practices. The Blazers play Wednesday at PHX and then Friday at GS. #RipCity – 5:41 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Breaking: Four-star guard J.J. Starling commits to Notre Dame. zagsblog.com/2021/10/12/fou…

@cityrocksEYBL

@lalumiereschool – 5:13 PM

More on this storyline

Philadelphia’s loftier sights remain set on Lillard and Bradley Beal possibly growing dissatisfied in Portland and Washington, respectively, sources said. A far larger pool of players also become trade-eligible on December 15, then incorporating most of the newly-signed players from this past offseason. It seems the chances of any Simmons trade, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, will grow significantly larger in late December than anytime soon, barring any change in a rival team’s circumstances. -via Bleacher Report / October 14, 2021

League sources say that Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota, San Antonio and Toronto (in alphabetical order) have been the most determined suitors for Simmons since last season ended. Morey doesn’t appear to possess anywhere near the leverage in trade talks to demand the level of star he hopes will ultimately headline what the Sixers get in return for Simmons — namely Portland’s Damian Lillard — but from the start he’s been in a far stronger position than Simmons. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 12, 2021

Indiana has been a legitimate suitor for Simmons, league sources say, and really should have been cited more frequently by yours truly along with the other teams (Minnesota, Toronto, San Antonio and Cleveland) that have consistently registered interest in the unhappy Sixer. Indications persist, though, that Philadelphia has been unmoved by the Pacers’ ability to offer Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert as the headliners of a trade package. No matter how unrealistic it sounds, Portland’s Damian Lillard remains the type of starry target Morey seeks. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 8, 2021