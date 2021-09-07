Shams: Boston two way point guard Tremont Waters signs deal with Milwaukee Bucks

Former Boston Celtics two way point guard Tremont Waters has signed a deal with the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks according to The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania.

Per Charania, the Louisiana State University product “will compete for a roster spot in training camp, with the Bucks having open guaranteed and two-way slots.” Taken 51st overall by the Celtics in the 2019 NBA draft, Waters split his time with Boston and the (then) Maine Red Claws (now, Celtics) in the G League his first season with the Celtics, but saw that option removed from him with the pandemic last season.

The New Haven, Connecticut native might yet have more in the tank if he can find a place to give him some run to try and improve his 3.8 points and 2.1 assists per game career numbers, whether he sticks with a stacked Bucks roster or not.

Guard Tremont Waters has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Waters will compete for a roster spot in training camp, with the Bucks having open guaranteed and two-way slots. He spent his first two NBA seasons with Celtics. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 7, 2021

If he does make Milwaukee’s roster, he will join fellow Boston alumnus Semi Ojeleye, who signed with the Bucks earlier this offseason.

