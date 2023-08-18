Shamrock football seeking continued progress under new head coach Nate Skelton

The Shamrock football team saw a good deal of success in 2022. A 7-4 year with an Amarillo Globe-News Super Team selection in Caden Peevey and a standout quarterback in Kit Mancina, the Irish had much to celebrate.

Now, Shamrock will have to find new players to lean on. Peevey, one of the best individual football players in the Panhandle last season, is gone along with Mancina and head coach Jeff Caffey. Former Amarillo High offensive coordinator Nate Skelton steps in to replace Caffey, but who else will take a leap forward to keep the good times rolling is still up in the air.

However, with certain key pieces back for more and talented up and comers, there's plenty of reason for optimism this season as well.

"The senior leadership has been great out there," Skelton said. "What I've learned at all the different spots I've been is when kids are able to coach other kids, it speeds up the entire process. We've encouraged that as coaches because we know that we don't know everything and the kids know what we're doing. It makes our jobs a lot easier."

Action Braxton

The loss of Peevey can't be understated. Peevey ran for 1,336 yards and 23 touchdowns, averaged 18 yards a reception, totaled 157 tackles on defense and forced six fumbles. He was the definition of a do-it-all player. Mancina was a steady presence under center and won't be easy to replace either.

However, the return of Braxton Allen as the top receiver will take a tremendous amount of pressure off of the new quarterback. Allen was a true home run threat last season with 27 catches for 583 yards and four touchdowns, a whopping 21.6 yards a catch average. Rodney Holmes (14 catches, 309 yards and three touchdowns) also returns to provide continuity to the receivers room. Terry Menefield's return from injury will also provide a boost.

Kit Mancina's younger brother Colt, a sophomore, and junior Philip Cook are expected to battle it out to take over under center. Skelton noted that both players are helping coach one another as they each try to earn the starting spot.

Kyle Ishee and Ricardo Saldivar III are set to return along the offensive line. Skelton pointed out that while the O-line will lack size, it'll more than make up for it in leadership qualities despite not having any seniors on the team.

"All of our kids coming back with experience will be ones we lean on," Skelton said. "It's a big deal to be able to have guys like that who can help younger kids learn along the way."

On defense, Saldivar and Ishee will lead the way up front with Menefield (100 tackles), Allen (65 tackles), Mancina, Cook (69 tackles) and Holmes (four interceptions) manning the defensive backfield. It remains to be seen who will take over for Peevey and Hunter Stroope in the linebacking corps.

Full speed ahead

District 2-2A Division II remains a competitive group. Wellington is one of the top 2A D-II squads in the state, Clarendon brings back the bulk of its roster as does Wheeler while Memphis and Quanah can't be counted out. The Irish will need to fill some holes quickly, but they have the personnel to make it happen.

If Shamrock can come together quick enough and buy into the new coaching schemes, things should turn out fine.

"Success always looks like competition," Skelton said. "Whether we're up by 40 or down by 40 we need to compete hard every snap and I think we will. We want to win a gold ball. Whether it's a district championship, bi-district championship or whatever it may be, that's our goal. We want to have some type of postseason success playing in December. I've seen that success they've had here and I want to continue to help build on that."

SHAMROCK IRISH

Head coach: Nate Skelton

2022 record: 7-4 overall, 3-2 in district

Base offense: Spread

Base defense: 4-4

Last playoff appearance: 2022

Top returners: Phillip Cook, Braxton Allen, Terry Menefield, Rodney Holmes, Kyle Ishee, Ricardo Saldivar

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25: vs. Sundown, 7 p.m. at Lockney

Sept. 1: at WT High, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8: vs. Highland Park, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 (THURSDAY): vs. Sanford-Fritch, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: at Bovina, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: OPEN

Oct. 6: vs. Wellington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: vs. Quanah, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27: at Clarendon, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3: vs. Memphis, 7 p.m.

