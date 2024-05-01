Shamokin boys win second consecutive HAC-II title in split

Apr. 30—LEWISBURG — At first it looked as though Lewisburg and Shamokin would have a meet without inclement weather.

However, an overcast sky eventually let loose a persistent rain storm, but that didn't stop athletes from both shining on the track Tuesday at the Pawling Athletic Complex.

The two teams split the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II meet. The Indians boys won 93-57 while the Green Dragons girls were victorious by a 114-36 margin.

Shamokin handed Lewisburg its first loss of the season to win the HAC-II boys title for the second consecutive year.

"We had some guys kind of step up for us, and we're kind of proud of that," said Shamokin boys coach Mike Rogers. "It was a total team effort, and we're pleased. Back-to-back PHAC D-II champs, and we're pretty excited about that."

Chase Pensyl had a banner day for the Indians after taking home three event wins. Pensyl won the 100 and 200 meters with times of 11.44 and 22.90 seconds, respectively. He also won the high jump after clearing a height of 5 feet, 10 inches. Pensyl is a state medalist in the high jump.

Benny Delbaugh won the 400 (50.74) and was a part of the 4x400 relay that finished in first place. Other winners for the Indians were Blake Hockenbroch (discus), Keigan Boughner (javelin), Jason Alderson (triple jump), Landen Brown (1,600), Logan Steele (long jump) and Jace Shipe (300 intermediate hurdles). Shamokin took the the top three spots in the javelin with Brad Latshaw and Za'kem Clinton filling second and third.

The Indians also won in the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.50 seconds.

"We're in the final stages of our season, the final cycle," Rogers said. "We've been preaching championship mindset, and we'll get ready for districts. We just knew that today — our mindset was we had to go out and win. We weren't worried about times; we were more worried about places. So hopefully the times come with us at districts."

Lewisburg was dealing with a couple of injuries to its key athletes. However, there was still plenty of success for the Green Dragons.

Jonathan Hess was one standout for the Green Dragons. He was first in 3,200 (10:26.34) while helping the 4x800 relay team rally during the final leg. Hess also finished second to Delbaugh in the 400 in a photo finish. Hess crossed the finish line in 50.94 seconds, just 0.2 seconds after Delbaugh.

Kieran Murray (800), Tyler Kitchens (110 high hurdles) and Jacob Gose (shot put) also won their respective events for Lewisburg.

"Our distance guys ran pretty well," said Lewisburg boys coach Ron Hess. "Like in the 4x8, I was proud of them for that because Shamokin has a really good, strong team there. They also came back in the two-mile and ran well in the 800.

"(The injuries) kinda set the stage for a tougher meet. But the guys who competed, I think they competed well, and they brought it anyway."

Girls

On the girls' side, the Green Dragons had many standouts in their domination of the Indians.

Emma Bolton led the effort with three wins. Bolton won both hurdles while also posting a victory in the high jump with a height of 4-5. Maddy Moyers also won multiple events, finishing first in the 100 (13.07) and 200 (27.05).

Caroline Blakeslee (400), Jenna Binney (1,600), Alanna Jacob (3,200), Ella Mirshahi (pole vault), Gwynn Rowe (shot put), Anna Drouin (discus) and Teagan Osunde (javelin) also picked up wins. Osunde (135-6), Drouin (93-0) and Rowe (34-2) all set personal records on Tuesday.

The Green Dragons also swept the relays.

"Up against good competition — Shamokin's a real quality program — I think our girls stepped up," said Lewisburg coach Michael Espinosa. "They represented their hometown and their home track very well. So I'm very proud to how they adjusted to the change of conditions.

"The throws and the hurdles I thought did particularly well today."

Carly Nye led the Shamokin girls with wins the long jump (15-5) and triple jump (32-9 1/2). She also finished second in the 100. Alexis Bressi was the other individual winner for the Indians, winning the 800 in 2:24.23.

------

Boys

Shamokin 114, Lewisburg 36

100: Chase Pensyl (Sham), 11.44; Ryan Bickert (Sham); Jacob Weis (Lew); 200: Pensyl, 22.90; Benny Delbaugh (Sham); Weis; 400: Delbaugh, 50.74; Jonathan Hess (Lew); Jayce Ginck (Sham); 800: Kieran Murray (Lew), 2:07.79; Noah Kerstetter (Sham); Landen Brown (Sham); 1600: Brown, 4:42.01; Murray; Justin Nolt (Lew); 3200: Hess, 10:26.34; Nolt; Tyler Kerstetter (Sham); 110HH: Tyler Kitchens (Lew), 15.85; Kristian Edwards (Lew); Zaire Baxter (Sham); 300IH: Jace Shipe (Sham), 45.21; Collin Steinhart (Sham); Kitchens; 400R: Sham, 44.50; 1600R: Sham, 3:40.08; 3200R: Lew, 8:20.18; High jump: Pensyl, 5-10; Jackson Ramsey (Lew); Za-kem Clinton (Sham); Long jump: Logan Steele (Sham), 20-5 1/2; Grayson Wynings (Lew); Brad Latshaw (Sham); Triple jump: Jason Alderson (Sham), 42-6; Wynings; Brown; Shot put: Jacob Gose (Lew), 50-11 3/4; Clinton; Cru Schroyer (Sham); Discus: Blake Hockenbroch (Sham), 141-8; Gose; Alex Wilk (Sham); Javelin: Keigan Boughner (Sham), 141-8; Latshaw; Clinton.

Girls

Lewisburg 93, Shamokin 57

100: Maddy Moyers (Lew), 13.07; Carly Nye (Sham); Addison Altoft (Lew); 200: Moyers, 27.05; Altoft; Nora Driver (Lew); 400: Caroline Blakeslee (Lew), 1:02.43; Claire Driver (Lew); Kendal Heim (Sham); 800: Alexis Bressi (Sham), 2:24.23; Jenna Binney (Lew); Jenna Foulds (Sham); 1600: Binney, 5:39.14; Alanna Jacob (Lew); Ava Satteson (Lew); 3200: Jacob, 12:41.42; Theo Wilkinson (Lew); Maya Sak (Lew); 100H: Emma Bolton (Lew), 16.79; Julia Opperman (Lew); Susan Kurtz (Sham); 300IH: Bolton, 53.38; Katherine Batkowski (Lew); Queenlyn Zartman (Sham); 400R: Lew (N. Driver, Teagan Osunde, Altoft, Moyers), 51.26; 1600R: Lew (Osunde, Blakeslee, Batkowski, Moyers), 4:22.20; 3200R: Lew (Lauren Schwartz, C. Driver, Jacob, Binney), 14:50.63; High jump: Bolton, 4-5; Gabby Jacob (Sham); Madalyn Roman (Sham); Pole vault: Ella Mirshahi (Lew), 8-6; Zartman; Dayssi Weis (Lew); Long jump: Nye, 15-5; Layla Lachhab (Lew); Destiney Jordan (Lew); Triple jump: Nye, 32-9 1/2; Lachhab; Zartman; Shot put: Gwynn Rowe (Lew), 32-4; Madysyn Nolter (Sham); Sierra Klinger (Sham); Discus: Anna Drouin (Lew), 93-0; Nolter; Rowe; Javelin: Osunde, 135-6; Jillianne Donner (Lew); Ella Vance (Lew).