It’s a shame we never got the Joe Burrow NCAA Football video game cover

After more than a decade’s absence, the beloved EA Sports college football video games are finally coming back next year.

Following lawsuits over licensing and compensating players for their likenesses, the series has been on hiatus since 2013. But now, the games will return with news breaking this week that players will be included in the game and paid for it — which EA and the former players suing wanted all along.

Still, we’ll never get the games that could have been over the last 10 years, and more specifically, the cover athletes that could have been.

For the 2020 edition of the game, the answer would have been a no-brainer — LSU Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow. College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn took a guess at who the cover athlete would have been in each of the years since the games stopped being made.

Here’s what he said about Burrow.

If you remember the “Road to Glory” game mode, it was all about having your created player work his way to college football immortality. Joe Burrow achieved that in the 2019 season that ended with him winning the CFP national championship and the Heisman Memorial Trophy. Talk about a campus legend. Burrow set a then-NCAA record with his 60 touchdown passes. He also threw for 5,671 yards that season.

While Burrow won’t get the chance to get on the college football game’s cover, he still could end up on the cover of EA’s Madden NFL series. And with the college games returning, there will be opportunities for LSU athletes to grace the cover in the future.

More Football!

LSU lands experienced defensive back transfer from Marshall LSU offers 2026 wide receiver from LaGrange, Georgia LSU has 3 of the top 8 returning players in the SEC, per Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire