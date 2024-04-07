'Shambolic defensive fragility'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Dundee's dramatic defeat to Motherwell at Dens Park.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Iain: It's shambolic to be quite honest. How can a team lose from being in a two-goal lead so many times in a season? Tony's surely got to be drilling that into the players about the importance of holding on to a comfortable lead.

Carl: Losing points from being in a winning position is nothing new this season and needs sorting out as soon as. However, all is not lost. We need to vocally back the team in the two games left before the split. Onwards and upwards.

Doug: The defensive fragility shown by the Dee this season is not the hallmark of a team deserving of a top-six finish. If - and it’s a big if - the Dees manage to get three points from the next two games and secure a top-six finish they can consider themselves to have been extremely fortunate. Forget the Rangers game, give it their all against Aberdeen.

Anon: I cannot believe Docherty's statement that he can't criticise the players. What, 11 minutes to go and we lose the match. What as a team must they do to attract criticism? Maybe the Rangers match will be the trigger.

Kevin: Yet again games are being refereed outside of the ground, we are now getting to the point where we don't need on field officials, nobody on the field or in the stadium claimed for a penalty and were completely bamboozled when the game was held up - get rid now.

Roberto: Dreadful decision to award a penalty today. Turned the game completely. Looked inexplicable at the time and doesn't look any better now that I've seen the highlights on BBC.